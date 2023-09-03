Asia Cup 2023: PCB raises concern over a possible venue change

The ACC is meeting to address the persistent rainy weather in Sri Lanka.

The PCB has voiced concerns about the rain affecting the Asia Cup.

The India-Pakistan match was disrupted by rain on Saturday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has voiced its concerns as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) held a crucial meeting to address the persistent rainy weather in Sri Lanka, as per sources on Sunday.

The ACC will take these considerations into account as they evaluate their available options.

The goal is to choose a venue with no anticipated rain in the upcoming days to ensure uninterrupted matches.

Once the new venue is confirmed, the ACC will notify the PCB.

It’s worth mentioning that the PCB had previously voiced concerns regarding the rain affecting the Asia Cup, but the ACC insisted on hosting the matches in Sri Lanka despite the rainy season.

Previously, there were reports suggesting that the ACC was considering a decision to relocate Asia Cup 2023 matches from Colombo due to rainy and adverse weather conditions within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The report further mentioned that the matches are likely to be moved to either Dambulla or Pallekele.

According to the weather forecast, Colombo is anticipated to experience thundery showers for the next 15 days. This is a concern since the Asia Cup Super Four matches, including the final, are scheduled to take place there.

It’s important to emphasize that the ACC has faced substantial criticism for scheduling matches in Sri Lanka, considering the well-known rainy season during this time of year.

On the preceding Saturday, the highly anticipated Asian event between India and Pakistan was disrupted by rain. Due to persistent rainfall, the Green Shirts were unable to bat, ultimately preventing them from pursuing India’s target of 267 runs in Kandy.

Schedule of remaining matches in Colombo

Super 4s

Sept 9 – B1 vs B2 at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 – A1 vs A2 at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 – A2 vs B1 at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 – A1 vs B1 at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 – A2 vs B2 at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 – Final at 2:30 pm (PST)

