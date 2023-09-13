Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023: Qualification scenario for Pakistan for final

Asia Cup 2023: Qualification scenario for Pakistan for final

Articles
Asia Cup 2023: Qualification scenario for Pakistan for final

Asia Cup 2023: Qualification scenario for Pakistan for final

  • India have qualified for the final.
  • Pakistan need to win against Sri Lanka to qualify.
  • Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face each other on Sept 14.
In the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, all teams have played two matches, and so far, only India has secured their spot in the final. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are still in contention.

India has emerged victorious in both Super Four games, defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Their perfect record has earned them a place in the final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan each have one win and one loss in the Super Four stage. Both teams beat Bangladesh but Sri Lanka holds a slightly better net run rate (NRR) than Pakistan.

Pakistan’s NRR took a hit after their 228-run loss to India, leaving them with an NRR of -1.892.

Having suffered two defeats in their two Super Four games, Bangladesh is now officially eliminated from contention for the final.

How can Pakistan qualify for the final?

India has secured their spot in the final of the Super Four stage with four points, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan currently both have two points each.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will face off in a crucial match on September 14, and the winner of this match will secure a place in the final.

What will be the scenario if rain washes out the remaining matches?

India’s qualification for the final is already confirmed, so any potential rain interruptions won’t affect their position. Unfortunately, Bangladesh is no longer in contention for the final.

In the event of a tie between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, both teams will earn one point, but Sri Lanka will advance to the final thanks to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

