Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs India Live | Final | Match 13

India and Sri Lanka are poised to face off in a do-or-die clash at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium this Sunday, September 17. The grand finale of the 2023 Asia Cup is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 pm IST, 9:30 am GMT, and 3:00 pm local time.
Both teams boast impressive records in the tournament, with India standing as the most successful nation, clinching the coveted title a remarkable seven times. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has also left a significant mark on the Asia Cup, securing the championship on six occasions.
This clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as these cricket powerhouses vie for supremacy in what could be a historic moment in Asian cricket. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting this epic showdown, and the R. Premadasa Stadium is sure to witness an electrifying atmosphere on Sunday.
It’s time for the #AsiaCup2023 Final 🎆
Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first against India 🏏 pic.twitter.com/DhyCApolfH
— ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2023
