Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs India Live | Final | Match 13

India and Sri Lanka are poised to face off in a do-or-die clash at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium this Sunday, September 17. The grand finale of the 2023 Asia Cup is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 pm IST, 9:30 am GMT, and 3:00 pm local time.

Both teams boast impressive records in the tournament, with India standing as the most successful nation, clinching the coveted title a remarkable seven times. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has also left a significant mark on the Asia Cup, securing the championship on six occasions.

This clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as these cricket powerhouses vie for supremacy in what could be a historic moment in Asian cricket. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting this epic showdown, and the R. Premadasa Stadium is sure to witness an electrifying atmosphere on Sunday.

17:12 (PST)17 Sep

