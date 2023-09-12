Asia Cup 2023: Wellalage wreaks havoc on Indian batting, takes 5 wickets

Dunith Wellalage is a 20-year-old left-arm spinner from Sri Lanka.

He has been consistently performing well in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

He took a five-wicket haul against India in a crucial Super Four match.

Sri Lanka has a rich history of producing exceptional spin bowlers, from Muttiah Muralitharan to Rangana Herath, and now, Dunith Wellalage has emerged as a promising young talent in the cricketing world.

Wellalage, who is just 20 years old, was included in Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2023 squad as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga. He seized this opportunity to display his skills and has been consistently performing well in the tournament.

With his recent outstanding performance against India in a crucial Super Four match, Wellalage has strengthened his case for a spot in Sri Lanka’s World Cup 2023 squad. In that match, the left-arm spinner took five wickets, including those of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul.

His remarkable bowling display disrupted India’s strong start, as they were cruising at 80-0 before Wellalage’s brilliant spell. Fans and cricket professionals alike couldn’t help but praise the young bowler, acknowledging the significance of having a quality left-arm spinner in the team.

In today’s match, India won the toss and chose to bat first. However, they were struggling at 197/9 after 47 overs when rain interrupted play.

Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Both teams have won their first game of the Super 4. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs while India outclassed Pakistan by 228 runs.

