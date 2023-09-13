Asia Cup 2023: Zaman Khan joins Pakistan squad in Colombo

Zaman Khan arrived in Colombo.

On Thursday, Pakistani pacer Zaman Khan arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to compete in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Shahnawaz Dahani, another speedster with Zaman, is presently awaiting a visa before traveling to Sri Lanka.

In order to replace Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, who sustained injuries during the Green Shirts’ Super Four match against India on Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) summoned up Zaman and Dahani.

The choice was made as a preventative measure with the World Cup in 2023 just around the horizon in mind.

“Pakistan have called up Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups,” the PCB said in a brief statement.

“The two have been called up after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles in the match against India.

“This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month.

“Haris and Naseem will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel. The team management will only request replacement from the ACC technical committee if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days.”

When it comes to their main pacers, Pakistan doesn’t want to take any chances before the World Cup 2023, which starts in October.

