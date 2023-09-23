Advertisement
Asian Games 2023 open with spectacular ceremony

Articles
  • Spectacular Opening: 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou blended culture and tech.
  • President Xi: Xi Jinping highlighted regional cooperation.
  • Pakistan’s Team: 262 athletes led by GM Bashir competed.
The 2023 Asian Games kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in China, combining China’s rich cultural heritage with modern technology and sustainability.

The ceremony started with an impressive display of Chinese military forces proudly carrying the national flag. Chinese President Xi Jinping made a special appearance, underscoring the Games’ role in promoting regional cooperation and friendship.

The Asian Games mascots also stole the show, entertaining the audience with joyful dances and interactive performances. Pakistan had a significant presence at the opening ceremony, with a 262-member team competing in 24 different sports, led by renowned shooter GM Bashir, raising hopes for medals.

Many other countries participating in the event showcased their unique cultural attire, adding vibrancy to the occasion. Athletes paraded with their national flags, cheered on by mascots and volunteers.

It’s worth noting that the Asian Games will feature 483 events in 61 disciplines across 40 sports, with around 600 athletes from China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, India, and Hong Kong participating.

