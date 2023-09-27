Asian Games 2023: Pakistan dominates over India to reash squad semi-finals

Pakistan advanced to the Asian Games squash semi-finals.

Pakistan defeated India 2-1.

Pakistan’s next challenge is a match against Kuwait.

In a highly exciting match at the Asian Games men’s team squash event, Pakistan secured a place in the semi-finals by defeating their arch-rivals India with a score of 2-1.

Pakistan’s team exhibited remarkable skills, with standout performances from Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman playing pivotal roles in this crucial victory.

The first match featured a fierce contest between Noor Zaman of Pakistan and Abhay Singh of India. Noor Zaman’s determination and resilience paid off as he won a grueling 51-minute match with a final score of 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, and 8-11.

In the second game, Asim Khan represented Pakistan against India’s Saurav Ghosal and displayed exceptional skills by defeating his Indian counterpart with a clean sweep score of 3-0.

With one win each for Pakistan and India, the fate of the match hung in the balance. The deciding match featured Nasir Iqbal from Pakistan facing off against India’s Mahesh Mangoankar. Nasir Iqbal showed composure and skill, ultimately securing the crucial victory for Pakistan after a hard-fought 58-minute contest. The final score for Nasir’s triumph was 6-11, 11-13, 11-9, and 8-11.

Before this significant win against India, Pakistan had already notched convincing victories against Singapore, Nepal, and Qatar, underscoring their dominance in the tournament.

Their next challenge comes in the form of a match against Kuwait in the final group stage game on Thursday, where they will aim to maintain their winning streak and continue their pursuit of the gold medal in the Asian Games Men’s Team Squash competition.

