Pakistan secured silver in the squash at the Asian Games 2023.

Abhey Singh helped India win the gold medal.

India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the final.

Advertisement

India won the gold medal in the men’s squash team competition at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday by defeating Pakistan 2-1.

Pakistan played admirably throughout the competition but lost in the final and was only able to win a silver medal.

After defeating Mahesh Mangaonakar 3-0 in the opening match of the three-match final, Nasir Iqbal gave his team a strong start.

Nasir triumphed with scores of 11-8, 11-3, and 11-2.

In a one-sided match, Saurav Ghosal defeated Mohammad Asim Khan with scores of 11-5, 11-1, and 11-3, allowing the Blues to get back into the game.

The decisive game between Noor Zaman and Abhay Singh was the only one left.

Advertisement

India won the dramatic five-set nail-biter, which lasted 65 minutes and included two great players.

Singh won the first game with little to no difficulty. However, with Zaman’s outstanding comeback in back-to-back games, which gave him a commanding 2-1 lead after the third game, he gave his counterpart a tough time.

But after Singh’s outstanding performance in the fourth game, the match’s decisive set, which lasted the longest at 14 minutes, was decided.

Zaman was ahead 10-8 and one point away from capturing the gold for his nation, but Singh didn’t give up and kept fighting until he eventually prevailed, winning the last game 12-10 to secure the honor for his nation.

Abhey Sing emerged victorious with scores of 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, and 12-10.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistan through to men’s squash team final at Asian Games Pakistan men's squash team defeats Hong Kong, secures spot in final. Kishmala...