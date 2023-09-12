Australia to rely on pace bowlers in World Cup 2023

Australia will rely on their pace bowlers in the upcoming World Cup.

Australia adopted a different strategy against South Africa.

Australia is building nicely towards the World Cup.

Advertisement

Australia plans to rely on their specialized pace bowlers, rather than using a mix of all-rounders, to establish their presence in the upcoming World Cup, according to Josh Hazlewood.

Due to injuries to Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, Australia adopted a different strategy in the ongoing one-day series against South Africa, where part-time bowlers shared the new ball.

In the series opener, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis opened the bowling alongside paceman Hazlewood, while the second game saw Travis Head, a part-time spinner, and fast bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott leading the attack in a 123-run victory at the same venue.

Hazlewood mentioned that Australia is likely to return to their usual approach when captain Cummins and Starc rejoin the squad for the final warm-up series against India ahead of the World Cup, set to commence next month.

“I expect with Mitch and Pat back, we’ll probably share the first 10 overs between us more often than not,” he told reporters.

“With Mitch and Pat coming in hopefully for the India series before the World Cup, there’s still a lot of games to go, no doubt the quicks will play a huge part not only here but at the World Cup as well.”

Advertisement

Hazlewood claimed that the South Africa series had been a fantastic chance to strengthen the squad’s depth and foster rivalry.

“It’s definitely great to have some younger guys here pushing us and getting some match experience and creating that depth within the squad,” he said.

“We’re ticking along nicely, I think, and it’s just about keeping building towards the World Cup.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Maxwell’s ankle injury casts doubt on World Cup participation Maxwell may miss the ODI series against India to focus on World...