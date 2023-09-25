Australia’s bowlers admit they need to perform better ahead of ODI World Cup

Australia’s bowlers are concerned about their performance.

The Kangaroos were defeated for a sixth consecutive time in Indore.

Australia has not had its first-choice bowling attack.

With only three games left until the ODI World Cup, Australia’s bowlers have acknowledged they need to perform better among a number of issues they need to address.

On their route to a sixth straight ODI loss in Indore, the struggling bowlers took yet another beating. They lost 399 for 5 in 50 overs after choosing to bowl first for the fourth time in those five games after winning the toss.

It followed losses of 416, 338, and 315 in the previous three matches in South Africa. Abbott, a participant in three of those four matches, including Indore, when he gave up 91 runs from ten overs, acknowledged that his team’s performance was woefully inadequate before the World Cup.

“We’ve obviously just not executed as well as we would have liked,” Abbott said after the loss. “It’s all well and good to say that we’ll take learnings out of these games and stuff like that, but we do need to execute better as a whole.

“It showed today when we were bowling, and it was a little bit the same in South Africa as well, as soon as we missed the stumps we were punished.”

With just one ODI and two practice matches left until their debut World Cup contest against India in Chennai, Australia will point to the fact that they haven’t had their first-choice attack on the ground for those five games.

However, that in and of itself is a huge issue. The Australian administration has discussed the length of the World Cup campaign and the desire to avoid exhausting the players before the competition. However, there is a chance of being significantly undercooked.

