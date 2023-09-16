Australia’s World Cup plans up in the air after Travis Head injury

Travis Head fractured his hand in the fourth ODI against South Africa.

Head is in a race against time to be fit for Australia’s opening match of the CWC 2023.

Changes to the World Cup squad can only be made after September 28.

Australia is awaiting word on the fitness of top batsman Travis Head to compete in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Head was forced to leave the fourth One-Day International against South Africa at Centurion on Friday due to a hand injury, and head coach Andrew McDonald later revealed that the left-hander had fractured his hand.

“It’s a confirmed fracture,” McDonald said. “As to the nature of what sort of time frame that lends itself to, that will be assessed tomorrow.

“I think he’s going to go in for more scans tomorrow to get a detail of that, then we’ll work out the management of it from there. I’m not a medical person but I think it’s a bit higher up than the finger itself…it’s in a joint (in the hand) somewhere. Fingers crossed with the World Cup fast approaching.”

Head, 29, has been named to Australia’s preliminary World Cup roster of 15, and he may be in a race against time to be well in time for his team’s opening match against host India in Chennai on October 8.

Changes can only be made after September 28 with approval from the World Cup’s organizers. Teams competing in the tournament must submit their final 15-player squads to the ICC by that date.

Australia has a wide range of options if Head is ruled out, with Test standout Marnus Labuschagne and hard-hitting all-rounder Tim David among the front-runners.

