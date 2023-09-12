Babar Azam acknowledges India’s planning in Pakistan’s loss

India thrashed Pakistan by a record 228 runs.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored centuries for India, while Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets for 25 runs.

Pakistan were bowled out for 128 in 32 overs.

India produced a dominant performance to thrash arch-rivals Pakistan by a record 228 runs in their Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo on Monday.

The match, which was extended into the Reserve Day due to rain, saw India post a formidable total of 356 for 2 in their 50 overs. Virat Kohli (122 not out) and KL Rahul (111 not out) scored centuries for India, while Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets for 25 runs.

Pakistan were bowled out for 128 in 32 overs, with Kuldeep again the pick of the bowlers.

The win took India to the top of the Asia Cup Super 4 standings, with four points from two matches. Pakistan are second with two points from one match.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that his team’s batting had let them down.

“We lost wickets in quick succession and struggled to build partnerships,” he said. “Our batting did not meet the required standards.”

India captain Rohit Sharma was pleased with his team’s performance.

“We executed our plans well,” he said. “The opening partnership was crucial, and then Virat and KL Rahul took the game away from Pakistan.”

The next match in the Asia Cup Super 4 will be played on Wednesday, with India taking on Sri Lanka.

