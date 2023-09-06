Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Babar Azam breaks Kohli’s record for fastest ODI captain to 2000 runs

Babar Azam breaks Kohli’s record for fastest ODI captain to 2000 runs

Articles
Advertisement
Babar Azam breaks Kohli’s record for fastest ODI captain to 2000 runs

Babar Azam breaks Kohli’s record for fastest ODI captain to 2000 runs

Advertisement
  • Azam is the first Pakistani captain to score 2000 ODI runs.
  • He is the only captain to score 10 centuries in ODI cricket.
  • Azam is the current ODI world number one batsman.
Advertisement

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has broken the record for the fastest captain to score 2000 ODI runs. Azam achieved the feat in just 31 innings, breaking the previous record held by India’s Virat Kohli, who took 36 innings to reach the mark.

Azam reached the milestone during Pakistan’s first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh on Wednesday. He scored 57 runs in the match, which Pakistan won by 9 wickets.

The 28-year-old Azam is one of the most prolific batsmen in the world in all formats of the game. He is currently ranked number one in the ODI batting rankings and is also the fastest batsman to 1000, 1500, and 2000 ODI runs.

Azam’s record-breaking knock against Bangladesh was another example of his class and consistency. He has been in excellent form in recent months, scoring centuries in both the ODI and T20I series against Australia.

Azam’s record-breaking feat is a testament to his talent and dedication. He is one of the best batsmen in the world and is sure to break many more records in the years to come.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Naseem makes history, achieves unique feat against Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2023: Naseem makes history, achieves unique feat against Bangladesh

Naseem Shah became the first Pakistani bowler to take a wicket in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story