Babar Azam breaks Kohli’s record for fastest ODI captain to 2000 runs

Azam is the first Pakistani captain to score 2000 ODI runs.

He is the only captain to score 10 centuries in ODI cricket.

Azam is the current ODI world number one batsman.

Advertisement

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has broken the record for the fastest captain to score 2000 ODI runs. Azam achieved the feat in just 31 innings, breaking the previous record held by India’s Virat Kohli, who took 36 innings to reach the mark.

Azam reached the milestone during Pakistan’s first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh on Wednesday. He scored 57 runs in the match, which Pakistan won by 9 wickets.

The 28-year-old Azam is one of the most prolific batsmen in the world in all formats of the game. He is currently ranked number one in the ODI batting rankings and is also the fastest batsman to 1000, 1500, and 2000 ODI runs.

Azam’s record-breaking knock against Bangladesh was another example of his class and consistency. He has been in excellent form in recent months, scoring centuries in both the ODI and T20I series against Australia.

Azam’s record-breaking feat is a testament to his talent and dedication. He is one of the best batsmen in the world and is sure to break many more records in the years to come.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: Naseem makes history, achieves unique feat against Bangladesh Naseem Shah became the first Pakistani bowler to take a wicket in...