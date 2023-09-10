Babar Azam cautions India of Pakistan’s “best” bowling attack

Babar Azam is confident of Pakistan’s chances against India in the Asia Cup.

He believes that Pakistan’s bowling attack is the best in the competition.

He is optimistic that the weather will be clear for the match in Colombo.

Captain Babar Azam has cautioned the opposition of his team’s “best” bowling attack as the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India draws closer.

The Super 4 encounter between the two bitter rivals will take place on Sunday (tomorrow) in Colombo, Sri Lanka. So far during the competition, the national team has played one game in Sri Lanka and two in Pakistan.

“Fast bowlers win matches and tournaments, I believe,” the skipper said during a press conference, adding that he was proud of the pacers.

The great batter added that their ability to trust one another and have confidence in themselves is the key to their success.

Babar also discussed the traveling back and forth during the competition.

“We are constantly traveling. While you are playing, you don’t feel much, but it is very important to take care of the players,” the captain stated at a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The team had been traveling Sri Lanka before the tournament began on August 30 to play a series against Afghanistan. They then returned to Pakistan around the end of August to play Nepal in the tournament’s first game in Multan. The team then took a plane to Sri Lanka to play India on September 2 before flying back to Lahore on September 6 to play Bangladesh. They are currently back in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where they will play India today (Sunday).

Babar expressed optimism that tomorrow’s weather in Colombo would remain clear for the summit.

“The way the sun is shining, it seems it will not rain tomorrow,” he said, adding that training was in the hands of the team and they were doing that.

He added that the team might play at a competitive advantage in Colombo.

“Our bowling start is good and middlemen are also trying to do well. We need to get wickets in the middle overs but we are finishing well,” Babar said.

He claimed that they were experimenting with different lineups, which is why fast bowler Faheem Ashraf was selected for the team’s matchup with Bangladesh.

“Our options are open and the players selected are the best. We do not suffer from the problem of selection.

“We know who we are going to get to play,” the skipper said.

The team, according to him, was committed to remaining as a unit and winning games and championships.

“For the World Cup, we are looking at the Asia Cup to see what else can be improved,” he said, adding that the squad was almost decided.

“All [we] do [is] for the betterment of the team, not [to cause] heartbreak for the players, whoever gets selected will be the best,” the skipper said.

