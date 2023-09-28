Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan Share their Feelings on India’s Welcome!

Advertisement

Upon their arrival in Hyderabad, the Pakistani cricket team was greeted by enthusiastic Indian fans who showered them with applause and spirited chants, with a special outpouring of adoration directed towards their captain, Babar Azam.

Expressing their sincere appreciation for the warm welcome, Pakistan’s cricket stars, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, shared their heartfelt gratitude.

The team’s journey from the airport to the team hotel was conducted under stringent security measures, ensuring their safety throughout the transit.

At the Hyderabad airport, a crowd of fans eagerly gathered to extend their warm greetings to the Pakistani team, enthusiastically applauding and chanting in honor of their beloved captain, Babar.