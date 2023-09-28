Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan Share their Feelings on India’s Welcome!

Watch: Green Shirts Hit the Nets Ahead of World Cup Title Bid
Pakistan's 2023 ICC World Cup training in Hyderabad saw active participation from...
Upon their arrival in Hyderabad, the Pakistani cricket team was greeted by enthusiastic Indian fans who showered them with applause and spirited chants, with a special outpouring of adoration directed towards their captain, Babar Azam.
Expressing their sincere appreciation for the warm welcome, Pakistan’s cricket stars, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, shared their heartfelt gratitude.
The team’s journey from the airport to the team hotel was conducted under stringent security measures, ensuring their safety throughout the transit.
At the Hyderabad airport, a crowd of fans eagerly gathered to extend their warm greetings to the Pakistani team, enthusiastically applauding and chanting in honor of their beloved captain, Babar.
Taking to Instagram, Babar conveyed his emotions, stating “overwhelmed with the love and support here in Hyderabad!”
Babar Azam’s Instagram story on the warm welcome in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/P4qBhsA7Xr
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2023
Shaheen also expressed his appreciation through his social media account, saying, “Great welcome thus far!”
Shaheen afridi thanked India for the welcome. pic.twitter.com/yp6crBfg2w
— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 27, 2023
Rizwan was equally surprised and deeply moved by the exuberant reception from fans when they arrived in Hyderabad.
The unexpected and genuine warmth of their welcome left a lasting impression on him.
Advertisement
Amazing reception from the people here. Everything was super smooth. Looking forward to the next 1.5 months 😇
— Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) September 27, 2023
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Catch all the ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.