Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan Share their Feelings on India’s Welcome!

  • Pakistani cricket team greeted by enthusiastic Indian fans in Hyderabad.
  • Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi express gratitude for the warm welcome.
  • Team journey from airport to hotel conducted under stringent security measures.

Upon their arrival in Hyderabad, the Pakistani cricket team was greeted by enthusiastic Indian fans who showered them with applause and spirited chants, with a special outpouring of adoration directed towards their captain, Babar Azam.

Expressing their sincere appreciation for the warm welcome, Pakistan’s cricket stars, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, shared their heartfelt gratitude.

The team’s journey from the airport to the team hotel was conducted under stringent security measures, ensuring their safety throughout the transit.

At the Hyderabad airport, a crowd of fans eagerly gathered to extend their warm greetings to the Pakistani team, enthusiastically applauding and chanting in honor of their beloved captain, Babar.

Taking to Instagram, Babar conveyed his emotions, stating “overwhelmed with the love and support here in Hyderabad!”

Shaheen also expressed his appreciation through his social media account, saying, “Great welcome thus far!”

Rizwan was equally surprised and deeply moved by the exuberant reception from fans when they arrived in Hyderabad.

The unexpected and genuine warmth of their welcome left a lasting impression on him.

