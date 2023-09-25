Bangladesh players still dream about World Cup: Najmul Hossain Shanto

Bangladesh players still dream of the World Cup.

Shanto has been named skipper for the third ODI against New Zealand.

The World Cup will begin on Oct 5 in India.

Bangladesh exited the 2023 Asia Cup with a not-so-good performance, but the players still have the dream of the World Cup 2023, Tigers top batsman Najmuil Hossain Shanto said.

However, the head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said that “anyone still dreaming of the World Cup needs to wake up,” after the Asia Cup.

Shanto, who was called in place of skipper Shakib al Hasan, said, “It’s not like that. We all are still dreaming of the same thing as before.”

A left-handed batter, for the first time, will lead the Tigers in the third and final ODI of the three-match series.

“Us players, we targeted to finish among the top four in the ODI Super League. And we finished third on the table. From that point, we all dreamt that we will do well in the World Cup, and that we will achieve a result that Bangladesh have never achieved before in the World Cup. We believe that we have that capability, so, we still have that same dream” he added.

Shanto’s comments even surprised the batsman Tamim Iqbal, who also stated that thy will do better in the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

