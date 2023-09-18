Barrett dedicates victory to late daughter in emotional moment

Shaquil “Shaq” Barrett dedicated his Buccaneers’ victory to his late daughter Arrayah.

Arrayah tragically drowned four months ago.

Barrett’s interception and touchdown sealed a 27-17 win over the Bears.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil “Shaq” Barrett dedicated his victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday to his toddler daughter Arrayah, who tragically passed away a few months ago.

Despite the immense sorrow his family has experienced over the past four months since his two-year-old daughter drowned in their Tampa pool on April 30, Barrett’s interception and touchdown secured a 27-17 victory over the Chicago Bears.

In a touching moment, surrounded by his teammates in celebration, Barrett kissed the sky and sent a heartfelt message to his beloved “ray of sunshine,” his late daughter.

Barrett, who was wearing a heart-shaped pendant with her image on her, said, “I told her, ‘I love you, miss you, and wish she was here.'”

Despite the fact that it has been challenging for him to recover after sustaining an Achilles injury in Week 8 of the previous campaign, according to sports media, Barrett has devoted this season to her.

“It’s unbelievable. You can’t even fathom going through something like that,” coach Todd Bowles said of Barrett, who also had a sack in the game.

“To see him go through it and come out on the other side — and I’m sure he still has days — but to play like he’s playing right now, to be where he is right now is unbelievable.”

“I was struggling real bad. I couldn’t stop crying,” Barrett said. “Called my wife, the coaches checked in on me. But then out of the blue, everything just went away and I was able to focus on the game.

“My wife says people pray for me. So I actually felt like the wave of emotions just slide to the side and I was able to actually able to focus. So I was able to feel the power of prayer.”

As Sunday’s unusual event was the first touchdown he had ever scored in his nine-year NFL career, he claimed he believed it was the result of divine intervention.

