Won 3 Grand Slams: Australian Open, Roland Garros, and US Open.

Holds the world No. 1 ranking.

Represented Serbia in the Davis Cup and played a crucial role in the team’s win over Spain.

Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the tennis world, securing three Grand Slam victories in 2023, including the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and the US Open.

Former French tennis star Marion Bartoli made an intriguing observation about the world’s No. 1 men’s player, suggesting that Djokovic would be even more popular if he hailed from a larger country like the United States, rather than his native Serbia.

Bartoli emphasized that Djokovic’s Serbian background and the country’s small size on the international stage have contributed to his lower level of publicity compared to players from larger nations. She contended that if Djokovic were American, statues in his honor would be found all over the country.

In an interview for RMC, Bartoli stated, “Of course, it’s not just because he is Serbian. We know very well that if Novak were American, he’d have a statue in every city. The fact that he is Serbian means that he is not as widely celebrated. Coming from a small Eastern European country with a recent tumultuous history affects one’s level of popularity.”

Djokovic himself acknowledged this sentiment, suggesting that if he were from a Western country, he would have received more acclaim earlier in his career. He left the judgment of whether he deserves such recognition to the public and others.

Following his 2023 US Open victory, Djokovic wasted no time and returned to the tennis court, representing Serbia in the Davis Cup. He played a crucial role in securing his country’s spot in the quarterfinals by defeating Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

However, Djokovic opted not to participate in the singles match during the quarterfinal tie against the Czech Republic. Instead, he partnered with fellow Serbian player Nikola Cacic in the doubles event, which unfortunately ended in a three-set loss against Adam Pavlasek and Tomas Machac. Djokovic’s dedication to representing his nation both on and off the court continues to be a hallmark of his illustrious career.

