BCCI President Roger Binny optimistic about India-Pakistan bilateral series

BCCI President Roger Binny visited Pakistan.

The visit was fruitful and Binny is optimistic.

Binny praised the hospitality he received in Pakistan.

Advertisement

After a fruitful two-day visit to the neighboring nation, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny is optimistic about a bilateral series between India and Pakistan.

Binny arrived in Pakistan on Monday, September 4, together with senior BCCI executives Vice President Rajeev Shukla, Director BCCI Yudhvir Singh, and Secretary to Vice President Mohammad Akram. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) organized a dinner event for them at the Governor House Lahore.

Due to their difficult relationship, the BCCI Chief emphasized that the choice is not solely up to him and instead depends on the governments of both nations.

“BCCI can’t say. It is a government issue, and they will have to take a call. We need to wait and see. And hopefully, it will happen because the (ODI) World Cup is coming up, Pakistan team will be in India to play,” Binny told Indian media.

Binny added that cricket may be a tool for improving ties between nations.

“Cricket has always been an important medium even before. Take the 2004 tour, for example; the atmosphere that was created resulted in a great friendship and trade delegations. The shopkeepers were not even taking money from people, that was a great atmosphere.”

Advertisement

The BCCI president was complimentary of his treatment in Pakistan.

“We had a very good meeting in Pakistan. We received very good hospitality. They took care of us very well. The main agenda was to watch cricket and to sit and discuss things with them. Overall, it was a very good trip,” he added. “Pakistan treated us very well, they went out of the way to make us comfortable.”

It should be mentioned that India’s most recent bilateral series visit to Pakistan was in 2006, and their most recent trip there was for the Asia Cup in 2008.

Pakistan’s most recent trip to India was for a three-match ODI series in 2012–2013, which they won.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read Binny, Shukla to visit Pakistan for Asia Cup in bulletproof vehicles Binny and Shukla are scheduled to arrive in Lahore on September 4....

Advertisement