Ben Stokes Opens Up About Hair Loss

Ben Stokes holds a significant place in the history of English cricket, having played a pivotal role in their first-ever World Cup victory in 2019. He made an indomitable unbeaten score of 84 runs against New Zealand in the final and earned the Player of the Match award.

Furthermore, Stokes played a crucial part in England’s second T20 World Cup triumph in Australia the following year, once again with an unbeaten knock of 52 runs against Pakistan.

Despite a 15-month absence, he decided to come out of retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) to participate in the upcoming 2023 World Cup, which will take place in India.

Recently, Stokes candidly discussed his struggles with hair loss, revealing how it had a significant impact on his confidence ever since it began. The 32-year-old cricketer reflected on his journey when he noticed a bald patch during an overhead camera shot of his bowling run-up.

“I saw the footage of myself, and the angle would be a bird’s-eye view, straight on top. I thought, ‘God, this is getting worse and worse. I’m lucky in that I’m quite tall, so I was standing above most people,” Stokes said as quoted by The Telegraph.

“But it just got to the point where it was getting too much. So I went in, got it done, and as soon as I started seeing the results, it gave me so much more confidence, knowing that I didn’t have to worry about it as much as I did beforehand.

“Men and hair, it’s a thing. The procedures used to be kept quiet. It was almost one of those things where you didn’t want people to know you had had it done. As people get older, they want to have a good head of hair. I know how I felt, from all the compliments I received. It gives you so much confidence. The stigma and the secretiveness have gone,” he added.

