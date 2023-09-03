Bieber’s presence helps Gauff come back to beat Mertens at US Open

Gauff said she saw Bieber during the US Open game.

During her third-round comeback triumph at the US Open on Friday, Coco Gauff claims she was motivated by Justin Bieber and rallied after spotting the singer in the audience on the big screen.

“I definitely saw who was there,” the 19-year-old said after the match. “I thought, ‘I cannot lose in front of Justin Bieber.’ I didn’t lose a game after I saw that.”

After losing the first set, Gauff recovered and beat Elise Mertens of Belgium 3-6 6-3 6-0 to go to the tournament’s fourth round.

Along with his wife, Hailey, and NBA player Jimmy Butler, Justin Bieber appeared in the audience sporting a polka dot cap backward, big pink sunglasses, and a leather jacket.

“I got a little tight when I first saw him, then I remembered President (Barack) Obama and Michelle Obama were at my first-round match,” the sixth seed added, according to Reuters.

“I was definitely star-struck with Justin. ‘Never Say Never’ was … one of my favorite songs when I was a kid. Then ‘Baby, Oh, Baby.’ I could go through all his songs. Then Hailey, too, coming. I guess it was a little date night for them, which was really cool.”

The Obamas joined tennis legend Billie Jean King, fashion designer Anna Wintour, and US ski icon Lindsey Vonn to see Gauff’s first-round match at the US Open, in which she also lost the first set. Gauff has previously performed in front of a number of famous people at the tournament.

But there is one famous person who Gauff hasn’t yet seen perform and who she claims will make her feel like a total star.

“If (Beyoncé) ever came, oh, my goodness, I hope they would not show her on the screen. Maybe at the end,” she said, according to the WTA.

Gauff even admitted that she was thinking about Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, Marvel, and the Biebers throughout her comeback triumph in the third round to keep her “relaxed.”

The former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, who is competing in her maiden grand slam since coming out of retirement and having two children, will be her opponent in the following match.

