Binny, Shukla to visit Pakistan for Asia Cup in bulletproof vehicles

The Punjab Home Department has granted permission for the use of bulletproof vehicles for the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, and the Vice President, Rajeev Shukla, during their upcoming visit to Lahore for the Asia Cup 2023.

According to media reports, Binny and Shukla are scheduled to arrive in Lahore on September 4 and will also attend a dinner at the Governor’s House. Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has extended an invitation to them to watch the Asia Cup matches.

Sources have indicated that the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) had initially provided two double cabin vehicles but later requested the Punjab Home Department to replace them with bulletproof Mercedes and Land Cruisers.

The Home Department has approved this request from the PCB and issued instructions to the S&GAD accordingly.

Binny confirmed their tour to Pakistan on August 27.

“Vice President Rajiv Shukla and I will arrive in Pakistan on September 4,” said Binny.

He had also stated at the time that he had “no hesitation” about traveling to Pakistan.

“I have no hesitation in going to Pakistan. My visits to Pakistan were always memorable, Pakistanis are very hospitable,” he said, adding that he hoped his trip will strengthen cricket connections between India and Pakistan.

He continued by saying that Indian and Pakistani matches are bigger and more popular than Ashes matchups.

“Matches between Pakistan and India are important for cricket,” he said.

In the background of Binny’s comments is a dispute between the two boards that has been going on for a while as a result of the political tensions between the two countries.

It is important to note that Binny will be making his first trip to Pakistan in 18 years for the Asia Cup. The Asian Cricket Council camp was the reason for the BCCI president’s previous trip to the nation in 2005.

