BPL Draft: Mushfiqur Rahim joins Fortune Barishal as most high-profile player

Fortune Barishal made a significant acquisition in the BPL draft in Dhaka, securing Mushfiqur Rahim as the most high-profile pick. The team, led by Tamim Iqbal, also added Yannic Cariah, Soumya Sarkar, and Mohammad Saifuddin during the draft, aiming to improve on their performance from the previous season when they were eliminated in the playoffs.

Defending champions Comilla Victorians made noteworthy signings, including West Indian players Rahkeem Cornwall and Matthew Forde, in addition to bringing back their championship-winning captain, Imrul Kayes. They already had a strong overseas lineup with Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Sylhet Strikers, the runners-up from the previous season, retained Mashrafe Mortaza and signed Najmul Hossain Shanto as a local player. They also made draft picks in Mohammad Mithun and Rezaur Rahman Raja.

Khulna Tigers opted for the Sri Lankan pair of Dasun Shanaka and Kasun Rajitha among their overseas selections, having retained Nasum Ahmed and Nahidul Islam.

Rangpur Riders, known for their big spending, chose Shakib Al Hasan as their star player and added Rony Talukdar and Shamim Hossain as local talents in the draft. Their overseas picks included Michael Rippon, who recently shifted from the Netherlands to New Zealand, and USA all-rounder Yasir Mohammad.

The BPL 2024 season is scheduled to start in mid-January, overlapping with other T20 leagues like the BBL, ILT20, and SA20.

Here is a complete list of drafted players, direct signings, and retentions;

Comilla Victorians Retained & direct signings: Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Khushdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Noor Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan Draft picks: Imrul Kayes, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Zaker Ali Anik, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mushfik Hasan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Matthew Forde Sylhet Strikers Retained & direct signings: Mashrafe Mortaza, Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ryan Burl, Ben Cutting, Harry Tector Draft picks: Mohammad Mithun, Rezaur Rahman Raja, Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nazmul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Jawad Rowen, George Scrimshaw, Richard Ngarava, Dushan Hemantha, Sameet Patel Khulna Tigers Retained & direct signings: Nasum Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Anamul Haque, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shai Hope, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Waseem Jr Draft picks: Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mukidul Islam Mughdho, Akbar Ali, Kasun Rajitha Durdanto Dhaka Retained & direct signings: Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mosaddek Hossain, Chaturanga de Silva, Sam Aiyub, Usman Qadir Draft picks: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hasan, Irfan Sukkur, Sabbir Hossain, Alauddin Babu, SM Mehrob Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sadeera Samarawickrama Chattogram Challengers Retained & direct signings: Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Haris, Nazibullah Zadran, Mohammad Hasnain, Stephen Eskinazi Draft picks: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Al-Amin Hossain, Shykat Ali, Imran Uzzaman, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Salahuddin Sakil, Curtis Campher, Bilal Khan Fortune Barishal Retained & direct signings: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage Draft picks: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Pritom Kumer, Yanik Cariah Rangpur Riders Retained & direct signings: Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ihsanullah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran Draft picks: Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Murad, Michael Rippon, Fazle Mahmud, Yasir Mohammad, Abu Hider Rony, Ashikuzzaman

