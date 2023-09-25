Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BPL Draft: Mushfiqur Rahim joins Fortune Barishal as most high-profile player

BPL Draft: Mushfiqur Rahim joins Fortune Barishal as most high-profile player

Articles
Advertisement
BPL Draft: Mushfiqur Rahim joins Fortune Barishal as most high-profile player

Mushfiqur Rahim

Advertisement
  • Fortune Barishal acquired Mushfiqur as a most high-profile pick in the BPL draft.
  • Comilla Victorians made signings of Cornwall and Forde.
  • The BPL 2024 season is set to begin in mid-January.
Advertisement

Fortune Barishal made a significant acquisition in the BPL draft in Dhaka, securing Mushfiqur Rahim as the most high-profile pick. The team, led by Tamim Iqbal, also added Yannic Cariah, Soumya Sarkar, and Mohammad Saifuddin during the draft, aiming to improve on their performance from the previous season when they were eliminated in the playoffs.

Defending champions Comilla Victorians made noteworthy signings, including West Indian players Rahkeem Cornwall and Matthew Forde, in addition to bringing back their championship-winning captain, Imrul Kayes. They already had a strong overseas lineup with Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Sylhet Strikers, the runners-up from the previous season, retained Mashrafe Mortaza and signed Najmul Hossain Shanto as a local player. They also made draft picks in Mohammad Mithun and Rezaur Rahman Raja.

Khulna Tigers opted for the Sri Lankan pair of Dasun Shanaka and Kasun Rajitha among their overseas selections, having retained Nasum Ahmed and Nahidul Islam.

Rangpur Riders, known for their big spending, chose Shakib Al Hasan as their star player and added Rony Talukdar and Shamim Hossain as local talents in the draft. Their overseas picks included Michael Rippon, who recently shifted from the Netherlands to New Zealand, and USA all-rounder Yasir Mohammad.

The BPL 2024 season is scheduled to start in mid-January, overlapping with other T20 leagues like the BBL, ILT20, and SA20.

Advertisement

Here is a complete list of drafted players, direct signings, and retentions;

Comilla Victorians

Retained & direct signings: Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Khushdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Noor Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan

Draft picks: Imrul Kayes, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Zaker Ali Anik, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mushfik Hasan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Matthew Forde

Sylhet Strikers

Advertisement

Retained & direct signings: Mashrafe Mortaza, Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ryan Burl, Ben Cutting, Harry Tector

Draft picks: Mohammad Mithun, Rezaur Rahman Raja, Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nazmul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Jawad Rowen, George Scrimshaw, Richard Ngarava, Dushan Hemantha, Sameet Patel

Khulna Tigers

Retained & direct signings: Nasum Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Anamul Haque, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shai Hope, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Waseem Jr

Draft picks: Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mukidul Islam Mughdho, Akbar Ali, Kasun Rajitha

Durdanto Dhaka

Advertisement

Retained & direct signings: Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mosaddek Hossain, Chaturanga de Silva, Sam Aiyub, Usman Qadir

Draft picks: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hasan, Irfan Sukkur, Sabbir Hossain, Alauddin Babu, SM Mehrob Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Chattogram Challengers

Retained & direct signings: Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Haris, Nazibullah Zadran, Mohammad Hasnain, Stephen Eskinazi

Draft picks: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Al-Amin Hossain, Shykat Ali, Imran Uzzaman, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Salahuddin Sakil, Curtis Campher, Bilal Khan

Fortune Barishal

Advertisement

Retained & direct signings: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage

Draft picks: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Pritom Kumer, Yanik Cariah

Rangpur Riders

Retained & direct signings: Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ihsanullah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran

Draft picks: Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Ripon Mondal, Hasan Murad, Michael Rippon, Fazle Mahmud, Yasir Mohammad, Abu Hider Rony, Ashikuzzaman

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh should rest World Cup-bound players for New Zealand series
Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh should rest World Cup-bound players for New Zealand series

Shakib Al Hasan believes that Bangladesh should rest their World Cup-bound players....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story