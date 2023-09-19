Britain drawn against Serbia in Davis Cup Final 8

Canada, the defending champions, will face Finland in the Davis Cup Final 8 Knockout stage.

Britain will face Serbia in the Final 8 Knockout stage.

The Final 8 will be hosted in Malaga, Spain, and is scheduled to commence on November 21.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the draw for the Final 8 Knockout stage was announced, setting up a showdown between Britain and Serbia.

Britain secured the top spot in Group B of the Davis Cup after defeating France on Sunday, while Serbia finished second in their group, following the Czech Republic. However, Serbia earned their spot in the Final 8 with a victory over Spain, where Novak Djokovic, just five days after winning the US Open, played a crucial role in their 3-0 win over Spain in Valencia.

The winner of the match between Serbia and Britain will then face the victor of the Italy versus Netherlands match in the semi-final.

The defending Davis Cup champions, Canada, will continue their title defense against Finland. Finland emerged as the runners-up in Group D after surprising victories over Croatia and the United States, while Canada topped their group ahead of Italy.

The team that prevails in the Canada versus Finland match will go on to face either the Czech Republic or Australia in the semi-final. Australia finished as runners-up to Britain in their group.

The Final 8 will be hosted in Malaga, Spain, and is scheduled to commence on November 21.

Advertisement

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group D

Canada v Finland

Winner Group C v Runner-up Group B

Czech Republic v Australia

Runner-up Group A v Winner Group D

Italy v Netherlands

Advertisement

Runner-up Group C v Winner Group B

Serbia v Britain

Also Read Ozil reveals his dream team for 2023-24 UCL season Mesut Ozil picks his UEFA Champions League dream team. Includes stars like...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world