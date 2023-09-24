Browns QB Deshaun Watson fined $35k by NFL

NFL fined Browns QB Deshaun Watson $35,513.

Violations included unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness.

Watson received additional fines for facemask penalties.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been hit with a $35,513 fine by the NFL for multiple rule violations during a crucial Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The league confirmed this penalty in a statement released on Saturday.

Watson’s infractions during the game included an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and two unnecessary roughness penalties. He and tight end David Njoku drew attention when they celebrated a third-quarter touchdown with a machine gun gesture, resulting in fines of $13,659 each for unsportsmanlike behavior.

Apart from the celebratory actions, Watson received fines of $10,927 for two separate unnecessary roughness penalties, both related to facemask violations. These infractions occurred in the third and fourth quarters of the game.

During the first facemask incident, there was a heated exchange between Watson and an official, prompting concerns about potential contact. However, the NFL clarified that the contact did not warrant further disciplinary action.

In response to the incident, the NFL issued a statement that read, “Officials are entrusted with maintaining order on the field, and while performing their duties, incidental contact between players and officials can occur. In this particular case, the contact was deemed insufficient to warrant a penalty.”

Deshaun Watson expressed regret for his conduct and acknowledged that they fell short of the league’s standards for sportsmanship. Watson had previously signed a historic five-year, $250 million contract with the Browns. Watson said, “I take full accountability for my behavior on the field,” Watson stated. “I must improve and serve as a positive role model for my team and our loyal fan base.”

Despite Watson’s efforts, the Browns were unable to defeat the Steelers, who sealed their victory with a crucial fourth-quarter score. The Browns’ season record now stands at 1-1 after this loss. As they get ready to visit the Tennessee Titans (1-1) in an important Sunday matchup, they are keen to bounce back and recover their footing.

