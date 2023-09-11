Bumrah thanks Afridi for heartfelt gesture for newborn son

Advertisement Advertisement Afridi gifted Bumrah for son’s birth, showing sportsmanship.

Rivals on-field, Bumrah and Afridi respect each other off-field.

Gesture underscores sportsmanship and friendship. In a heartwarming demonstration of sportsmanship, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah expressed his sincere gratitude towards Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi for a touching gesture during the rain-interrupted India-Pakistan Super 4 match in the 2023 Asia Cup. Advertisement Bumrah, aged 29, was deeply touched when Shaheen presented him with a special gift to celebrate the birth of his son. This touching exchange occurred after rain disrupted the match on Sunday, resulting in its postponement to the following day. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a heartwarming video of this moment on a social media platform, previously known as Twitter. Advertisement Advertisement

“Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field, we are just your regular humans,” Shaheen tweeted alongside the video of him presenting the gift to Bumrah.

In response, Bumrah expressed his gratitude, stating, “Beautiful gesture, my family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always.”

Advertisement Jasprit Bumrah and his spouse, Sanjana Ganesan, celebrated the birth of their son on September 4th. Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our little family has grown, and our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah, into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it – Jasprit and Sanjana,” Bumrah shared on his social media platform.

While rain disappointed cricket enthusiasts by delaying the India vs. Pakistan match, it provided a glimpse into the camaraderie between players from both teams when Shaheen congratulated Bumrah on becoming a father.

It’s important to mention that Bumrah had to temporarily leave the Indian team’s camp in Sri Lanka before their final group-stage match against Nepal due to the birth of his child. After fulfilling his family obligations, he rejoined the team and participated in the rescheduled match against their arch-rivals.

Despite being fierce competitors on the cricket field, Pakistani and Indian players maintain a positive and respectful relationship off the pitch. This was evident when Virat Kohli of India met with the entire Pakistani team before their group-stage clash in Kandy, sharing some heartwarming moments. Notably, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf engaged in a friendly conversation with India’s Mohammad Siraj, while Pakistani captain Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq exchanged pleasantries with Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

In the interrupted match, India made a strong start, thanks to the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, with the team’s score at 147 for the loss of 2 wickets when rain halted play at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The match has resumed on the reserve day, and India is on track to set a target for Pakistan.

Advertisement

Also Read Kohli storms past Tendulkar to become fastest to 13,000 ODI runs Fastest to 13,000 ODI runs. Fifth-highest ODI run-scorer. Fifth-highest international run-scorer. Virat...