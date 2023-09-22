Carvajal out of Madrid derby with muscle injury

Real Madrid starting right-back Dani Carvajal is expected to be sidelined for 10 days due to a muscle injury.

He will miss crucial matches against Atletico Madrid, Las Palmas, and Girona.

Real Madrid has performed admirably despite a string of injuries, with a perfect 100% win record this season.

Real Madrid has received a significant setback ahead of their upcoming match against Atletico Madrid, as their starting right-back, Dani Carvajal, is expected to be sidelined due to a muscle injury.

This injury was confirmed through an MRI scan, and Carvajal will be out of action for approximately 10 days. As a result, he will miss crucial matches against Atletico Madrid, Las Palmas, and Girona.

Carvajal sustained this injury during Real Madrid’s recent league game against Real Sociedad. Initially, the club indicated that the injury was not severe, but the latest scan results have revealed the extent of the issue.

It’s worth noting that Carvajal had already missed Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League opener against Union Berlin, which the team won with a late goal from their new signing, Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid has faced a string of injuries this season, with first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and center-back Eder Militao both ruled out until April due to Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tears. Additionally, their new signing Arda Guler suffered a meniscus injury during preseason but is now back in training and set to make his debut soon. Vinicius Junior also suffered a hamstring injury in August but has made a quick recovery and may return to the field next week when Real Madrid faces Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite these injury challenges, Real Madrid has performed admirably and remains the only team in Europe’s top-five leagues with a perfect 100% win record this season, winning all five league matches and their opening UEFA Champions League fixture. Jude Bellingham’s outstanding form has played a significant role in their success.

