Challengers vs Conquerors in Women’s U19 T20 Final

Challengers and Conquerors to face off in Women’s U19 T20 Tournament final.

Conquerors beat Strikers by 6 wickets in semi-final, thanks to a 58-run partnership between Rida Aslam and Quratulain.

Challengers defeat Invincibles by 34 runs in semi-final, with Muqaddas Bukhari taking 4 wickets and Sumbal Liyaqat claiming 3.

The final of the Women’s U19 T20 Tournament is all set for an exciting showdown as the Challengers will face off against the Conquerors. This tournament has been filled with thrilling matches, and the final promises to be a fitting end.

In a highly competitive match, the Conquerors won the toss and elected to field first against the Strikers. The Strikers had a strong start with an impressive 56-run partnership between Aqsa Yousaf and Areesha Ansari. However, they struggled to maintain their momentum once this partnership was broken.

Captain Zaib-un-Nisa played a key role by taking three crucial wickets, and the Conquerors’ fielding was sharp, resulting in three run-outs. As a result, the Strikers finished their innings at 95 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, the Conquerors faced some early setbacks, losing three wickets quickly. However, a resilient 58-run partnership between Rida Aslam and Quratulain allowed their team to win comfortably by six wickets.

Scores:

Strikers: 95-7 in 20 overs (Areesha Ansari 35, Aqsa Yousaf 35; Zaib-un-Nisa 3-12)

Conquerors: 96-4 in 17 overs (Rida Aslam 33*, Quratulain 17*; Areesha Ansari 1-18)

Players of the match: Zaib-un-Nisa and Rida Aslam (Conquerors)

In another captivating match, the Challengers secured their spot in the final by defeating the Invincibles. The Invincibles won the toss and chose to field first. The top three batters in the Challengers’ lineup made significant contributions with the bat, helping their team reach a total of 120 runs in their 20 overs while losing six wickets.

Tayyaba Imdad and Humaira Ghulam Hussain both took two wickets each for the Invincibles during the innings.

Chasing a target of 121, the Invincibles faced a tough start to their innings. Despite efforts by Humaira, Zoofishan Ayyaz, and Tayyaba in the middle order, the team couldn’t reach the target. Muqaddas Bukhari was the standout performer, claiming four wickets, while Sumbal Liyaqat contributed with three wickets, securing a 34-run victory for the Challengers by preventing the Invincibles from stabilizing.

Scores:

Challengers: 120-6 in 20 overs (Raahima Syed 33, Ravail Farhan 28; Humaira Ghulam Hussain 2-11, Tayyaba Imdad 2-20)

Invincibles: 86-9 in 20 overs (Humaira Ghulam Hussain 29, Zoofishan Ayyaz 27; Muqaddas Bukhari 4-9, Sumbal Liyaqat 3-18)

Player of the match: Muqaddas Bukhari (Challengers)

