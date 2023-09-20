Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Challengers vs Conquerors in Women’s U19 T20 Final

Challengers vs Conquerors in Women’s U19 T20 Final

Articles
Advertisement
Challengers vs Conquerors in Women’s U19 T20 Final

Challengers vs Conquerors in Women’s U19 T20 Final

Advertisement
  • Challengers and Conquerors to face off in Women’s U19 T20 Tournament final.
  • Conquerors beat Strikers by 6 wickets in semi-final, thanks to a 58-run partnership between Rida Aslam and Quratulain.
  • Challengers defeat Invincibles by 34 runs in semi-final, with Muqaddas Bukhari taking 4 wickets and Sumbal Liyaqat claiming 3.
Advertisement

The final of the Women’s U19 T20 Tournament is all set for an exciting showdown as the Challengers will face off against the Conquerors. This tournament has been filled with thrilling matches, and the final promises to be a fitting end.

In a highly competitive match, the Conquerors won the toss and elected to field first against the Strikers. The Strikers had a strong start with an impressive 56-run partnership between Aqsa Yousaf and Areesha Ansari. However, they struggled to maintain their momentum once this partnership was broken.

Captain Zaib-un-Nisa played a key role by taking three crucial wickets, and the Conquerors’ fielding was sharp, resulting in three run-outs. As a result, the Strikers finished their innings at 95 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, the Conquerors faced some early setbacks, losing three wickets quickly. However, a resilient 58-run partnership between Rida Aslam and Quratulain allowed their team to win comfortably by six wickets.

Scores:

Strikers: 95-7 in 20 overs (Areesha Ansari 35, Aqsa Yousaf 35; Zaib-un-Nisa 3-12)

Advertisement

Conquerors: 96-4 in 17 overs (Rida Aslam 33*, Quratulain 17*; Areesha Ansari 1-18)

Players of the match: Zaib-un-Nisa and Rida Aslam (Conquerors)

In another captivating match, the Challengers secured their spot in the final by defeating the Invincibles. The Invincibles won the toss and chose to field first. The top three batters in the Challengers’ lineup made significant contributions with the bat, helping their team reach a total of 120 runs in their 20 overs while losing six wickets.

Tayyaba Imdad and Humaira Ghulam Hussain both took two wickets each for the Invincibles during the innings.

Chasing a target of 121, the Invincibles faced a tough start to their innings. Despite efforts by Humaira, Zoofishan Ayyaz, and Tayyaba in the middle order, the team couldn’t reach the target. Muqaddas Bukhari was the standout performer, claiming four wickets, while Sumbal Liyaqat contributed with three wickets, securing a 34-run victory for the Challengers by preventing the Invincibles from stabilizing.

Scores:

Advertisement

Challengers: 120-6 in 20 overs (Raahima Syed 33, Ravail Farhan 28; Humaira Ghulam Hussain 2-11, Tayyaba Imdad 2-20)

Invincibles: 86-9 in 20 overs (Humaira Ghulam Hussain 29, Zoofishan Ayyaz 27; Muqaddas Bukhari 4-9, Sumbal Liyaqat 3-18)

Player of the match: Muqaddas Bukhari (Challengers)

Also Read

Southgate defends using Foden in wide position
Southgate defends using Foden in wide position

Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story