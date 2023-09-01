Champions League: The real show begins on Sept 19

The Champions League group stage is set to be exciting.

Manchester United will face Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid will take on Napoli in Group C.

An exciting Champions League tournament is on the horizon, with the group stage draws revealing a captivating lineup of matchups.

Get ready for action-packed sporting events as teams gear up for the upcoming tournament. Football fans can expect thrilling clashes that promise intense competition.

A notable fixture awaits as Manchester United is set to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage. This matchup will surely remind fans of their legendary 1999 final, a historic moment for United’s incredible comeback.

Newcastle United, making a return to the Champions League after twenty years, are faced with a tough challenge in Group F. Despite competing against AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG, Newcastle is determined to make a strong impression.

With an impressive record of 14 championship wins, Real Madrid is prepared to take on Napoli in Group C.

Group B features Arsenal, who will be competing against Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, and Lens. Meanwhile, Barcelona is placed in Group H and will go head-to-head against Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Royal Antwerp.

Inter Milan, last season’s runners-up, find themselves in Group D, where they’ll clash with Benfica, Red Bull Salzburg, and Real Sociedad.

In Group E, Scottish champions Celtic are set to face off against Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, and Lazio.

Make sure to mark your calendars for the kickoff on September 19 and 20, while the group stage finale is scheduled for December 13. This will be the final season of the current group stage format, as UEFA plans to introduce a new format next year, promising even more excitement.

Football enthusiasts can anticipate an engaging showcase of skill and determination in this year’s Champions League. Be prepared for thrilling moments on the field!

Groups

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

2023-24 Champions League Schedule

Group Stage

Matchday 1: Sept. 19/20, 2023

Matchday 2: Oct. 3/4, 2023

Matchday 3: Oct. 24/25, 2023

Matchday 4: Nov. 7/8, 2023

Matchday 5: Nov. 28/29, 2023

Matchday 6: Dec. 12/13, 2023

