Chris Woakes appreciates Ben Stokes ‘He is a superhuman’

English cricketer Ben Stokes is widely regarded as one of the finest all-rounders of the current century. This reputation isn’t solely based on his exceptional performance with both bat and ball but also on the significant impact he has on the field.

Stokes has played pivotal roles in England’s historic victories, such as their first-ever wins in the 50 and 20-over World Cups and his heroic contributions in the Ashes series. His consistent excellence demonstrates his immense value to the team.

Similarly, fellow English all-rounder Chris Woakes deeply admires Stokes’ brilliance. Recently, Stokes set a new record for the highest individual score by an England cricketer in One Day Internationals (ODIs) with an outstanding 182 runs. During the third ODI against New Zealand, he showcased his exceptional batting skills and led his team to a remarkable 181-run victory.

At 32 years old, Stokes has achieved a lot on the international stage, yet he continues to prove himself. His presence remains invaluable in the team’s dressing room.

“We obviously see Ben as this superhuman that can do incredible things. We know he can,” said Woakes, who picked up the baton with three early wickets in the field.

“It was great for the group and brilliant for Ben too. He’s an unbelievable cricketer but coming back into the team having retired, it will do his confidence a world of good.

“We always have doubts and performance anxieties at the best of times, so it’s great for his confidence and great for the team’s confidence and belief that we can post huge scores.

“It was amazing to be here and play in the game because that was an incredible knock.

“He struck it cleaner than anyone else out there. It just shows how good a player he is.”

It's important to highlight that Stokes decided to step away from 50-over cricket in May 2022 due to concerns about his workload and to shift his attention towards Test cricket. However, as the World Cup approached, he was requested to end his retirement and return to the team.

