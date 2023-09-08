Coco Gauff reaches first US Open final after epic win over Muchova

Coco Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova in the US Open semi-final.

American teenager Coco Gauff earned her spot in her first-ever US Open singles final by defeating Karolina Muchova in a semi-final that was interrupted by climate activists.

Gauff, who is 19 years old, sealed a 6-4, 7-5 victory over the Czech 10th seed Muchova after they resumed play following a 49-minute delay caused by the protest.

Although Gauff had a match point while serving at 5-4, she couldn’t convert it. However, she managed to break Muchova and secure the win after an epic 40-shot rally, creating her sixth opportunity to do so.

In the final, she will face the second seed Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, fought back to defeat Madison Keys with a score of 0-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (10-5), preventing an all-American final in New York. She is set to become the new world number one after the tournament.

This will be Gauff’s second attempt at winning a Grand Slam singles final, as she previously finished as the runner-up to Poland’s Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

Gauff showed her determination and resilience by raising her fist in celebration after securing the victory, eliciting cheers from the enthusiastic crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She also made a heart gesture to thank her fans for their support in helping her achieve this milestone.

Ultimately, Gauff’s hard-fought victory showcased her mental strength, which she believes has developed during a successful North American hard-court season.

“Some of those points it was so loud, I don’t know if my ears will be OK. Please be louder – this is crazy,” Gauff told the crowd in her on-court interview.

“I grew up watching this tournament, it feels so special. But the job is not done.”

