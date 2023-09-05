Advertisement
date 2023-09-05
Colombo to host Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches

  • Pakistan and India advanced from Group A, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka secured their spots in the Super 4 from Group B.
  • The Super 4 round will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from September 6th to 15th.
  • The Asia Cup 2023 Final will take place on September 17th in Colombo.
The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round schedule was confirmed on Tuesday. Pakistan and India advanced from Group A, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka secured their spots in the Super 4 from Group B.

Here is the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 schedule:

  • September 6th: Pakistan vs. Bangladesh in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • September 9th: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • September 10th: Pakistan vs. India in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • September 12th: India vs. Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • September 14th: Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • September 15th: India vs. Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

The Asia Cup 2023 Final will take place on September 17th in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST).

Earlier, Jay Shah, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), faced criticism for changing the venue for the Super 4 matches.

Initially planned for Hambantota, they were moved back to Colombo due to concerns about prolonged rain in the latter. However, this decision was later reversed, and the matches will indeed be held in Colombo as scheduled.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unhappy with this unilateral decision and has called for an urgent meeting to address the logistical challenges resulting from the venue change, leaving players uncertain about the upcoming matches.

Jay Shah’s involvement in late changes to the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule has also drawn criticism from the cricketing community.

