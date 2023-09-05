Controversy Over Venue Change in Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka Chooses to Bat First Against Afghanistan
Both teams stuck with their same playing XI. Sri Lanka is close...
The President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah, has come under scrutiny and raised eyebrows regarding the Asia Cup 2023. It has been revealed that the Super 4 matches, originally scheduled to be held in Hambantota, will now take place in Colombo, a move that has caused controversy.
Initially, the ACC had made the decision to shift all the Super 4 matches to Hambantota due to an extended period of rain expected in Colombo over the next 15 days. This choice was made after a thorough examination of the weather forecast, considering the potential disruptions caused by rain. The ACC communicated this decision to all its members under Jay Shah’s leadership via email.
However, shortly afterward, the ACC reversed its decision, stating that the matches would proceed in Colombo as originally planned.
This unilateral decision by the ACC has left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dissatisfied, prompting them to call for an urgent meeting to address the matter. The PCB is grappling with logistical challenges stemming from the abrupt venue change for the Asia Cup 2023 matches. Furthermore, the lack of clarity surrounding the upcoming matches has also left the players anxious.
Jay Shah’s involvement in making last-minute alterations to the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule has drawn criticism from the cricketing community. This recent development surrounding the Asia Cup 2023 venue change has added to the controversy surrounding his decisions in the world of cricket.
Asia Cup schedule of remaining matches
Group Stages
Sept 5 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)
Super 4s
Sept 6 – A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)
Sept 9 – B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
Sept 10 – A1 vs A2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
Sept 12 – A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
Sept 14 – A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
Sept 15 – A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
Sept 17 – Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
*Positions irrespective of teams’ positions after first round
– Pakistan will remain A1
– India will remain A 2
– If either of them (India and Pakistan) don’t qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position
– Sri Lanka will remain B1
– Bangladesh will remain B2
If Sri Lanka or Bangladesh fail to qualify for the Super 4s, Afghanistan will step in to replace them.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.