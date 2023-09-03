Cristiano Ronaldo scores 850th career goal in Al Nassr’s win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 850th career goal.

Ronaldo has been in exceptional form since joining Al Nassr.

Al Nassr is now only four points behind Al Hilal.

On Saturday in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 850th career goal as Al Nassr defeated Al-Hazm 5-1.

With his amazing performance, Ronaldo not only helped Al Nassr win their third straight league game but also scored six goals in the last three games and provided two assists.

Sadio Mane contributed a goal as well, demonstrating the team’s potent offensive prowess.

Ronaldo, 38, who has always been a team player, expressed his happiness on social media by writing, “Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let’s go @AlNassrFC… 850 career goals and still counting!”

Ronaldo, who transferred from Manchester United to Al-Nassr in December, has been in exceptional form, scoring an impressive 26 goals in just 30 appearances for his new team. This remarkable achievement comes after he reached the milestone of scoring his 800th career goal in December 2021 while playing for Manchester United.

After their recent win, Ronaldo took to social media to express his happiness, stating, “Another outstanding team performance! We continue to get better. 850 career goals, and there’s more to come.”

With this victory, Al-Nassr is now only four points behind Al-Hilal, the current leaders of the league.

In another thrilling match, Aleksander Mitrovic’s three goals led Al Hilal to a thrilling 4-3 win against Al Ittihad on Friday, with Karim Benzema also contributing to the home team’s score.

Meanwhile, Moussa Dembele’s two goals played a pivotal role in Al-Ettifaq’s impressive 3-1 victory over Damac.

Al-Nassr’s recent win extends their unbeaten streak to four games, while Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq team ended a two-game winless run with their victory.

In a different game, a star-studded Al Ahli team featuring Roberto Firmino, Gabri Veiga, Riyad Mahrez, and Allan Saint-Maximin suffered a surprising 5-1 loss to Al Fateh, causing them to slip in the league standings.

