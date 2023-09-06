Djokovic breaks Federer’s record, advances to US Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic advanced to the US Open semifinals.

He defeated Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic’s win marked his 47th Grand Slam semifinal appearance.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic demonstrated his skill and determination by advancing to the US Open semifinals with a convincing win over Taylor Fritz, securing a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of his 24th Grand Slam title remains strong, bringing him close to matching Margaret Court’s prestigious record.

Despite scorching temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), Djokovic remained composed and precise, maintaining his flawless record against American opponents at the US Open, now standing at a perfect 12-0.

Taylor Fritz, while putting up a commendable effort, couldn’t stop Djokovic’s march forward. Fritz had opportunities but struggled to capitalize, converting only two out of 12 break chances and committing 51 unforced errors, nearly twice as many as Djokovic’s 26.

Djokovic’s win marked his 47th Grand Slam semifinal appearance, breaking Roger Federer’s record. He now awaits the outcome of the all-American clash between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, both competing for a spot in Sunday’s final.

Djokovic expressed appreciation for the boisterous crowd’s support after his performance, saying, “I thrive on that energy and try to use it as fuel.” At this point in his career, he showed appreciation for every opportunity while also expressing his anticipation for the next difficulties.

Advertisement

On the women’s side, Jelena Ostapenko was defeated by 19-year-old Coco Gauff by an impressive score of 6-0, 6-2, continuing the remarkable trip she has been on. With her victory, Gauff became the youngest American since Serena Williams in 2001 to get to the U.S. Open semifinals. She is a strong contender for the title thanks to her outstanding performance since Wimbledon.

The US Open action is still as intense and unexpected as ever, despite Ostapenko, who had a quick turnaround after overcoming world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, criticizing the tournament’s scheduling.

Tennis fans can expect more entertaining matches and memorable moments at the 2023 US Open as Djokovic and Gauff advance in their pursuit of victory.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Djokovic survives two-set deficit to reach US Open fourth round Novak Djokovic came back from two sets down to defeat Laslo Djere....