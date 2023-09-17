England announce World Cup 2023 Squad

England’s squad is well-rounded with all-rounders and fast bowlers.

Harry Brook earned his spot after standout performances.

England’s form is solid with three big wins against New Zealand.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled a 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, set to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. The squad selection was based on a careful assessment of player performances during the recent four-match One Day International (ODI) series, which England won 3-1.

Following the series, the ECB’s selection committee convened and decided to include Harry Brook, initially omitted from the provisional squad, in the final World Cup squad. This selection comprises a well-balanced team, featuring some of the world’s top players, who are eager to defend their title in India this year.

England boasts all-rounders like Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes, capable of contributing across all facets of the game. In the bowling department, they have the likes of Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood, known for consistently bowling at speeds of 150 kilometers per hour.

The squad includes:

Jos Buttler (captain) Moeen Ali Gus Atkinson Jonny Bairstow Harry Brook Sam Curran Liam Livingstone Dawid Malan Adil Rashid Joe Root Ben Stokes Reece Topley David Willey Mark Wood Chris Woakes

Luke Wright, England’s Men National Selector, expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to secure victory in India. He noted the strength of England’s white-ball players, as demonstrated in their series win against a strong New Zealand team. The selection decisions were challenging, with notable players like Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook earning a spot.

England enters the World Cup with impressive form, having achieved three commanding victories against New Zealand. The inclusion of Ben Stokes is seen as pivotal, given his previous contributions, including guiding England to a World Cup triumph in 2019 and securing their first T20 World Cup win in Australia last year.

