Europa League group stage draw sees big teams clash

Gambhir picks three Indian bowlers to trouble Babar Azam in Asia Cup
Gautam Gambhir believes that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj can...
The UEFA Europa League draw was held in Monaco on Friday, revealing that Brighton, who are newcomers to UEFA club competitions, will compete against two renowned European teams, Ajax and Marseille, in the group stage of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League.
In each group, the teams will play home and away matches against each other. The top three teams in each group will advance to the next stage of the competition in the new year.
The group winners will move on to the round of 16, while the second-placed teams in each group will enter the knockout round play-offs. In these play-offs, they will face off against the third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League groups, with the aim of securing a place in the round of 16.
The third-placed teams from the Europa League groups will transfer to the knockout round play-offs of the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they will compete against the runners-up from that competition’s groups.
All the groups for Europa League
Group A: West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Bracka Topola
Group B: Ajax, Marseille, Brighton, AEK Athens
Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol
Group D: Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Sturm Graz, Rakow Czestochowa
Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union St-Gilloise, Toulouse
Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos
Group G: Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette
Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde, Hacken
Match dates
Matchday 1: 21 September 2023
Matchday 2: 5 October 2023
Matchday 3: 26 October 2023
Matchday 4: 9 November 2023
Matchday 5: 30 November 2023
Matchday 6: 14 December 2023
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.