Europa League group stage draw sees big teams clash

Brighton will make their debut in UEFA club competitions, competing against Ajax and Marseille in Group B.

The top 3 teams in each group will advance to the next stage of the competition.

The group winners will move on to the round of 16.

Advertisement

The UEFA Europa League draw was held in Monaco on Friday, revealing that Brighton, who are newcomers to UEFA club competitions, will compete against two renowned European teams, Ajax and Marseille, in the group stage of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League.

In each group, the teams will play home and away matches against each other. The top three teams in each group will advance to the next stage of the competition in the new year.

The group winners will move on to the round of 16, while the second-placed teams in each group will enter the knockout round play-offs. In these play-offs, they will face off against the third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League groups, with the aim of securing a place in the round of 16.

The third-placed teams from the Europa League groups will transfer to the knockout round play-offs of the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they will compete against the runners-up from that competition’s groups.

All the groups for Europa League

Group A: West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Bracka Topola

Advertisement

Group B: Ajax, Marseille, Brighton, AEK Athens

Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol

Group D: Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Sturm Graz, Rakow Czestochowa

Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union St-Gilloise, Toulouse

Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos

Group G: Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette

Advertisement

Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde, Hacken

Match dates

Matchday 1: 21 September 2023

Matchday 2: 5 October 2023

Matchday 3: 26 October 2023

Matchday 4: 9 November 2023

Advertisement

Matchday 5: 30 November 2023

Matchday 6: 14 December 2023

Also Read Gambhir picks three Indian bowlers to trouble Babar Azam in Asia Cup Gautam Gambhir believes that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj can...