Ex-Pakistan pacer Asif makes shock claims in Twitter space

Mohammad Asif, a former Pakistan pacer, has made some surprising claims about Babar Azam, the current skipper of the Pakistan team.

In a live session on X, a social media platform, Asif said that he selected Babar for the ZTBL bank team during trials after watching him face just two balls. However, he also criticized Babar’s performance in the powerplay overs of T20 cricket.

“I can bowl a maiden over to Babar Azam in T20 cricket even today,” Asif said. “He cannot hit the ball if you bowl good deliveries to him.” Babar’s father, Azam Siddiqui, has responded to Asif’s claims by sharing an anecdote about his son’s early cricketing journey.

Siddiqui recalled an occasion when Babar was 16 years old and faced Mohammad Asif in a club match. “Babar scored an impressive 84 runs, but Asif got him out,” Siddiqui said. “After his dismissal, Babar voiced his frustration, stating that Asif had used offensive language towards him.

Nevertheless, I provided comfort by highlighting the 11 fours Babar had hit against Asif.” Siddiqui also revealed that Asif was the one who supported Babar’s inclusion in the ZTBL bank team. “Shortly after the cricket match, Babar participated in trials for the ZTBL bank team at the National Academy,” Siddiqui said.

“While Babar was getting ready for the trial, dressed in his cricket pads, Asif approached him in a cheerful manner and inquired, ‘Oye Chhotu, Kidhar [Hey, where are you headed?]?’ Babar replied, ‘Asif bhai, I am here for a trial with the bank team.'”

“In reaction, Mohammad Asif promptly approached the bank management with a firm attitude and voiced his support for Babar,” Siddiqui continued. “He questioned, ‘Why are you showing reluctance towards him? He scored 11 fours against me.’ He emphatically advised, ‘Take note of his name and consider adding him to the bank team; he will undoubtedly be a valuable addition.'”

Siddiqui wrapped up his post with a reflective statement: “Dear Mohammad Asif, every person bears responsibility for their own deeds. Should the occasion arise, Babar is ready to play a maiden over to demonstrate his respect for you.”

Siddiqui also told the public to not make any comments about Asif in connection with Babar.

