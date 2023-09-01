Fans worried as rain likely to hit India vs Pakistan clash

80% chance of rain at the 3 pm match start. Continuous showers from 7 am to midnight. Possible rematch on September 10 if they advance.

Pakistan and India are set to face off in the 2023 Asia Cup in Kandy, Sri Lanka, but the looming threat of rain is causing concern among fans.

Weather forecasts predict light rain throughout the day, with an 80% chance of rain when the match starts at 3 pm local time. World Weather Online even predicts a substantial 102.55mm of rainfall on Saturday.

Continuous showers are expected from 7 am local time until midnight, raising the possibility of the match ending with no result. Additionally, there are anticipated winds that could affect playing conditions and the overall atmosphere.

Fans, who have eagerly awaited this clash between arch-rivals, fear that rain might not only spoil their weekend but also deprive the world of witnessing this historic encounter.

Even if rain disrupts the play, there is a chance for the two teams to meet again on September 10 in the Super Four stage if they advance from the group stages.

Pakistan is in excellent form, having convincingly defeated Nepal in their Asia Cup opener and recently becoming the top-ranked ODI team in the world by sweeping Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series just before the Asian event. Meanwhile, India is gearing up for their first match in the tournament, and some players will be facing Pakistan for the first time in their careers.

The last time these two teams met in a 50-over match was in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where India emerged victorious. However, their most recent encounter took place in the 2022 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, where India won, thanks to an extraordinary innings by Virat Kohli.

