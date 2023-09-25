Five Pakistanis smash records at Berlin Marathon 2023

Five Pakistanis smashed the records at the Berlin Marathon 2023.

Sadiq Shah completed the marathon in 2 hours 52 minutes and 16 seconds.

Sajjad secured his position as a World Marathon Majors participant.

Advertisement

Five Pakistani runners made their nation proud as they broke the record at the Berlim Maraton 2023.

The runners included Muhammad Sajjad (2:37), Amin Mukatay (2:46), Abdul Rehman (2:50), Sadiq Shah (2:52:16), and Faisal Shafi (2:58). All of them completed the marathon in less than three hours.

Sadiq Shah accomplished the amazing feat right after participating in the London Marathon.

Sadiq Shah @SadiqShahRuns who ran London marathon earlier this year in April has set a new record today in Berlin by completing marathon in 2 hours 52 minutes 16 seconds he is fastest in his age group and twice qualified for Boston Marathon. Her he his chat post Marathon… pic.twitter.com/3akhRUxzws — Muhammad Junaid (@junaidmuhammadd) September 24, 2023

Advertisement

As he emerged as the fastest runner in his age group, he earned entry to the prestigious Boston Marathon.

Mohammad Sajjad achieved the milestone of being the fastest Pakistani runner in any overseas marathon. His spectacular stint allowed him to secure his position as a World Marathon Majors participant.

This year’s Berlin Marathon showcased 60 Pakistanis, and all of them cleared with many breaking the records.

It is pertinent to mention that this year’s marathon also showcased incredible speed, with over nine men finishing in under 2 hours and 5 minutes. While eight women achieved a 2 hours 20 minutes mark.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Salman Khan creates history by earning six-star marathon medal Salman Khan creates history by earning a six-star marathon medal. Salman made...