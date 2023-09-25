Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Five Pakistanis smash records at Berlin Marathon 2023

Five Pakistanis smash records at Berlin Marathon 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Five Pakistanis smash records at Berlin Marathon 2023

Five Pakistanis smash records at Berlin Marathon 2023

Advertisement
  • Five Pakistanis smashed the records at the Berlin Marathon 2023.
  • Sadiq Shah completed the marathon in 2 hours 52 minutes and 16 seconds.
  • Sajjad secured his position as a World Marathon Majors participant.
Advertisement

Five Pakistani runners made their nation proud as they broke the record at the Berlim Maraton 2023.

The runners included Muhammad Sajjad (2:37), Amin Mukatay (2:46), Abdul Rehman (2:50), Sadiq Shah (2:52:16), and Faisal Shafi (2:58). All of them completed the marathon in less than three hours.

Sadiq Shah accomplished the amazing feat right after participating in the London Marathon.

Advertisement

As he emerged as the fastest runner in his age group, he earned entry to the prestigious Boston Marathon.

Mohammad Sajjad achieved the milestone of being the fastest Pakistani runner in any overseas marathon. His spectacular stint allowed him to secure his position as a World Marathon Majors participant.

This year’s Berlin Marathon showcased 60 Pakistanis, and all of them cleared with many breaking the records.

It is pertinent to mention that this year’s marathon also showcased incredible speed, with over nine men finishing in under 2 hours and 5 minutes. While eight women achieved a 2 hours 20 minutes mark.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Salman Khan creates history by earning six-star marathon medal
Salman Khan creates history by earning six-star marathon medal

Salman Khan creates history by earning a six-star marathon medal. Salman made...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story