Former Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale to coach in Australia

Andrew Gale takes on a cricket role with Cricket Tasmania in Australia.

He left Yorkshire amid racism allegations and received a fine.

Cricket Tasmania offers him a second chance.

Former Yorkshire captain and coach Andrew Gale has taken on his first professional cricket role since his dismissal from Yorkshire. He will relocate to Australia to lead Cricket Tasmania’s male performance pathway.

Gale had led Yorkshire to Championship titles in 2014 and 2015 and coached them from 2016 to 2021. However, he was among 16 staff members dismissed by the club in December 2021 following allegations of institutional racism by Azeem Rafiq and Gale’s appearance at a DCMS hearing.

Rafiq accused Gale of bullying and using racist language but Gale chose not to defend himself against charges of bringing the game into disrepute. He later received a four-week coaching ban and a £6,000 fine.

Last year, Gale reached a compensation agreement with Yorkshire for unfair dismissal, reportedly amounting to a six-figure sum.

Gale stated on his LinkedIn page: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Male High Performance Pathway, Head Coach @ Cricket Tasmania.” Gale formerly served as an assistant coach for Cricket Tasmania’s BBL team, the Hobart Hurricanes.

The organization is proud to “give Andrew a second chance” and has “done a whole load of due diligence on the whole situation,” according to Dominic Baker, Cricket Tasmania’s chief executive.

Baker told the media: “There is absolutely no doubt that Andrew wouldn’t be here unless there was an acknowledgment that the type of behavior which he has been censored for is not acceptable to Tasmanian cricket and there’s a full acknowledgment of that.

“It was Cricket Tasmania’s decision… we pride ourselves on the fact we are able to give Andrew a second chance in cricket. We’re really confident he’ll be 100 percent behind the code of conduct that the whole of Cricket Australia should be living to.”

