Germany shocks Serbia to win first-ever World Cup title

Germany won their first-ever FIBA Basketball World Cup championship, defeating an understrength Serbia team 83-77 in a closely contested match in Manila, where two European basketball giants faced off.

The turning point occurred in the third quarter when Germany launched a 22-10 run, led by the Wagner brothers, Franz and Moritz.

Dennis Schroder, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, played a crucial role for Germany, scoring 28 points, well above his average of 17.9 points per game. Reflecting on their victory, Schroder praised the team’s unity and strong defensive performance, calling their collective effort something truly special.

Germany’s remarkable triumph saw them win all eight of their tournament games, becoming the first team since 2006 to win a FIBA World Cup title in their first-ever appearance in the final.

For Serbia, it was another heartbreak, following their loss to the United States in the 2014 final, but they performed better than their quarter-final exit in 2019. The halftime score was tied at 47, but Germany pulled ahead in the third quarter, establishing a 12-point lead that they maintained until the end.

Despite Serbia’s late rally, narrowing the gap to two points, costly turnovers and missed three-pointers thwarted their comeback bid.

Serbia faced additional challenges, with Ognjen Dobric suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter, and Borisa Simanic undergoing kidney surgery after an injury in a preliminary match against South Sudan.

In the bronze-medal game, Canada secured their first-ever World Cup podium finish by defeating a depleted United States team 127-118 in overtime.

Dillon Brooks, who is set to join the Houston Rockets next season, led Canada with a tournament-high 39 points and received MVP chants from the crowd.

Despite missing several key NBA players due to illness, including Paolo Banchero, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Ingram, the United States was led by Anthony Edwards, who contributed 24 points.

The 19th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, co-hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan, concluded with two thrilling matches, setting a new attendance record with 38,115 spectators at the opening game.

The next World Cup will be hosted by Qatar in 2027, marking the end of a successful tournament that celebrates the global passion for basketball.

