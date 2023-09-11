Advertisement
Goran Ivanisevic says ‘Djokovic lucky to have rivals like Nadal and Federer’

  • Djokovic became the first person in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles.
  • He surpassed Roger Federer’s record of 23 Grand Slam titles.
  • Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic, praised his unique sporting genius and winning mentality.
Goran Ivanisevic, Novak Djokovic’s coach, praised Djokovic’s incredible achievement of winning his 24th Grand Slam title and becoming the first person in the Open Era to reach this milestone.

He emphasized Djokovic’s unique sporting genius and winning mentality. Ivanisevic credited Djokovic’s formidable rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, for pushing him to excel throughout his career.

The ‘Big Three’ of tennis, Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal, have collectively dominated men’s singles tennis for the past two decades, amassing an impressive total of 66 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic’s recent victory put him four Grand Slam titles ahead of Federer and two ahead of Nadal, who is expected to retire next year.

Ivanisevic highlighted Djokovic’s exceptional self-motivation, his ability to find ways to win even under challenging circumstances, and his relentless pursuit of perfection. He also mentioned that Djokovic’s success in his 30s doesn’t surprise him, as Djokovic constantly seeks new challenges and strives for more.

When asked if Djokovic might consider retiring after winning his 25th Major next year, Ivanisevic humorously mentioned Djokovic’s plans to compete in the 2028 Olympics, indicating Djokovic’s insatiable drive and ambition to achieve more.

