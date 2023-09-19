Gudaf Tsegay makes history in Eugene Diamond League final

Gudaf Tsegay broke Faith Kipyegon’s record in the Eugene Diamond League final.

She won the race, followed by Beatrice Chebet (second) and Ejgayehu Taye (third).

Tsegay aims to run the distance in under 14 minutes.

The previous women’s 5,000-meter world record was set by Kenyan Faith Kipyegon at the Eugene Diamond League final, but it was broken on Sunday by Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay.

Tsegay won the competition, breaking Faith Kipyegon’s previous record set in June by covering the 5000 meters in only 14 minutes, 00.21 seconds.

Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia finished third in 14:21.52, while Beatrice Chebet of Kenya came in second with a time of 14:05.92.

“My focus today is world record,” said Tsegay, who added that she would next try to run the distance under 14 minutes.

“I’m very hungry in my mind.”

Right from the start, Tsegay set an incredibly fast pace, with Chebet providing support as they pulled ahead of the chasing group, as reported by Reuters.

With about 800 meters remaining, she distanced herself from Chebet, who had finished third in the same distance at the Budapest World Championships. Tsegay was now in a race against the clock, with a packed Hayward Field crowd watching.

As she entered the final stretch, visibly exerting herself, the bronze medalist from Tokyo had a significant lead over the rest of the competitors.

The spectators at the same track where she had previously won a world championship gold medal in the distance erupted in applause as she crossed the finish line, and she celebrated her victory quietly.

After her remarkable performance, Tsegay, who had also won the 10,000 meters at the world championships in Budapest, collapsed from exhaustion onto the track before later going to the fans to sign autographs.

This outstanding performance shaved about five seconds off Kipyegon’s previous record, which had been set at the Paris Diamond League.

