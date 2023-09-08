Harbhajan Singh slams Sethi’s ‘India afraid to play Pak’ claim

Advertisement Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi implies India’s fear as the reason for avoiding a match against Pakistan.

Harbhajan Singh responds, asserting India’s fearlessness in playing any opponent, including Pakistan.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has responded strongly to comments made by former PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chief Najam Sethi, who insinuated that India is avoiding a match against Pakistan out of fear.

Harbhajan Singh criticized Sethi’s provocative remark, and this exchange between the two prominent figures has added intrigue to the already passionate and highly anticipated India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

Following the first India vs. Pakistan game being canceled due to rain, Najam Sethi posted a message on social media (X or formerly Twitter), expressing his concerns. Sethi stated that the BCCI/ACC had informed PCB about a venue change from Colombo to Hambantota due to rain forecasts but reversed the decision within an hour and announced Colombo as the venue.

He questioned whether India was avoiding the match because they feared losing to Pakistan and cited the rain forecast as a factor.