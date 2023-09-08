Harbhajan Singh slams Sethi’s ‘India afraid to play Pak’ claim

- Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi implies India’s fear as the reason for avoiding a match against Pakistan.
- Harbhajan Singh responds, asserting India’s fearlessness in playing any opponent, including Pakistan.
- Sethi queries India’s motives, suggesting fear of losing to Pakistan and referencing weather forecasts.
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has responded strongly to comments made by former PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chief Najam Sethi, who insinuated that India is avoiding a match against Pakistan out of fear.
Harbhajan Singh criticized Sethi’s provocative remark, and this exchange between the two prominent figures has added intrigue to the already passionate and highly anticipated India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.
Following the first India vs. Pakistan game being canceled due to rain, Najam Sethi posted a message on social media (X or formerly Twitter), expressing his concerns. Sethi stated that the BCCI/ACC had informed PCB about a venue change from Colombo to Hambantota due to rain forecasts but reversed the decision within an hour and announced Colombo as the venue.
He questioned whether India was avoiding the match because they feared losing to Pakistan and cited the rain forecast as a factor.
BCCI/ACC informed PCB today that they had decided to shift next India-Pak match from Colombo to Hambantota because of rain forecasts. Within one hour they changed their mind and announced Colombo as the venue. What’s going on? Is India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan ? Look… pic.twitter.com/8LXJnzoXNf
— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) September 5, 2023
‘Don’t know what Najam Sethi is smoking nowadays’- Harbhajan Singh
Najam Sethi’s provocative comment faced significant criticism from Indian cricket enthusiasts and even players.
Harbhajan Singh indirectly ridiculed Sethi’s statement, suggesting that he is unaware of what Sethi might be consuming these days.
“Don’t know what Najam Sethi is smoking nowadays. I don’t know how is he saying that they were the favorites or India does not want to play Pakistan, please someone give him the whole record where India has beaten them more times whenever they have played against each other. This is baseless kind of a thing for him, with the kind of stature that he holds at this moment for Pakistan cricket” said Harbhajan on Sports Today.
Harbhajan Singh clarified that India harbors no fear of competing against any team, including Pakistan. He emphasized the need for the PCB to engage with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to resolve venue-related issues.
He stated, “The assertion that India avoids playing Pakistan due to fear is baseless. India is never hesitant to face any opponent, and I’m not sure where such claims originate from. They need to collaborate with the Asian Cricket Council and assess the tournament’s venue selection, including the accuracy of weather forecasts. Regardless, we are ready to take on Pakistan at any location; we have the confidence to emerge victorious.” The 43-year-old cricketer concluded.
The upcoming clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 10, 2023, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as part of the Asia Cup 2023.
