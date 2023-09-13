Harry Dixon joins Melbourne Renegades on two-year deal

Harry Dixon, an Australia Under-19 star, has signed a two-year contract with the Melbourne Renegades.

Australia Under-19 star Harry Dixon has signed a two-year contract with the Melbourne Renegades, just days after scoring 167 and 83 in the first Youth Test against England.

The left-handed batter, who idolizes David Warner, is considered one of the most promising young batsmen in Australia. He has already represented Australia at Under-19 level, and is hoping to break into the national team in the future.

Dixon will get the opportunity to learn from some of the best players in the world at the Renegades, including Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, and Quinton de Kock. He is excited about the challenge and is confident that he can make a name for himself in the Big Bash League.

Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten said that Dixon is a “special talent” and that the club is “thrilled” to have him on board.

“Harry has all the attributes to be a successful player in this format of the game for a long period of time,” Rosengarten said.

Dixon is the latest young player to sign with the Renegades, who have also recently signed Will Sutherland and Mackenzie Harvey. The club is clearly looking to the future, and Dixon is a key part of those plans.

