Harry Dixon signs two-year deal with Melbourne Renegades

Harry Dixon, an 18-year-old who recently signed a two-year contract with Melbourne Renegades, has been making explosive runs for the Australia Under-19s and idolizes David Warner.

Left-handed opener Dixon, who recently returned from a wonderful few days in England where he made 167 and 83 in the first Youth Test at New Road, is well-regarded throughout the Victoria grade system. He recently hit his first hundred for St Kilda in the penultimate round of last season.

He quickly reached a century in the first innings before the first day’s end, and he scored 52 runs in the second, combining 156 runs with Sam Konstas in 17.2 overs as Australia A chased 191 runs in 21.2 overs.

“I was on 66, maybe, with about 40 minutes left in the day, then hit a couple of boundaries in one over and told myself I was going to get a hundred before the close of play,” he told the media.

“[In the second innings] we went out there and wanted to have a bit of freedom. We didn’t plan to have it all come off that way, but we got to drinks and were both hitting them pretty well. Good to get the boys a rest day, too, which was nice.”

When the England Under-19s visited Australia earlier this year, Dixon struck 148 off 125 balls in the one-day series. Therefore, it may not come as a complete surprise to learn who his favorite batter is.

“I’ve always idolised David Warner,” he said. “Seeing him grow up as a T20 player and then be able to play all three formats as well as he has done is hopefully something I want to do in the future. He has been incredible and done a lot for the country, hopefully, I can be pretty similar and get into the Aussie team and play all three formats.

“I’d like to think of myself as someone who can potentially in the future play all three formats. Think I showed that in the last couple of series against England which is nice.”

Although Dixon will train with Victoria in the coming weeks, he does not yet have a state contract, but there is a good likelihood that he will have one by the start of the following campaign. He has been signed up for the BBL, though.

After initially expressing interest during the Under-19 series in Australia in February, Renegades stepped in to close a deal during the most recent Top End tournament in Darwin, where Dixon represented the Melbourne Stars Academy on the other side of town. In one of his two starts, he opened the game against Pakistan A by hitting 32 of 14 balls.

Given that the Renegades team includes Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, and Quinton de Kock, he will undoubtedly have some experience to draw from.

“Can’t wait to share a locker room with guys like Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Nathan Lyon,” he said.

“Looking forward to getting stuck in and learning as much as I can and becoming the best player I can be. Regardless of however many games I play, just being around and training with those boys will be fantastic for my development as well.”

James Rosengarten, the general manager of the Melbourne Renegades, was excited to add additional young talent to their list of seasoned players.

“Harry’s one of the country’s most promising batters and we’re thrilled to have him agree to join our club,” Rosengarten said.

“We’ve got a wealth of experienced players within our group and also some exciting young talent like Will Sutherland and Harry. Harry has all the attributes to be a successful player in this format of the game for a long period of time.”

