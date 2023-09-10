Harsha Bhogle lauded Pakistan’s speedster Naseem Shah

Pakistan’s fast bowler Naseem Shah was praised for his performance against India in the Asia Cup 2023.

Prominent commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Pakistan’s fast bowler Naseem Shah for his performance in the Super 4 match against India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo.

Shah bowled with pace and skill, generating movement in both directions, although he was unfortunate not to take a wicket in his initial five overs. He conceded 23 runs but managed to bowl a maiden over.

Bhogle also commended Shubman Gill for his aggressive approach against Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, which allowed him to score a quick fifty.

In the toss, Pakistan won and chose to bowl first against India. Pakistan retained the same playing XI for this high-stakes match, while India made two changes. Shreyas Iyer had to be replaced by KL Rahul due to a back spasm right before the toss, and Jasprit Bumrah came in for Mohammad Shami in India’s lineup.

Following their seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their first Super Four match, Pakistan aims to maintain their excellent form in the Asia Cup.

“We will bowl first. I think there is a bit of moisture, we need to use that. Always, India-Pakistan is high intensity, but we will take it match to match. As a team, we are playing well, we are focused on this one,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said at the toss.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf