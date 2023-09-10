Harsha Bhogle lauds Naseem Shah for his impressive early spell

Pakistan chose to bowl first against India in the Super 4 match.

Naseem Shah bowled a maiden over and gave away 23 runs in his first five overs.

The match is a crucial one for both teams.

In the Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Pakistan’s speedster Naseem Shah after his maiden spell against India.

Shah was unfortunate not to take a wicket in his first five overs despite searing the ball quickly both ways. He bowled a maiden over while also giving up 23 runs.

How good were those first three overs from Naseem….. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 10, 2023

Bhogle also praised Shubman Gill for attacking Pakistan’s bowler Shaheen Afridi and scoring a quick fifty.

Very high class from Shubman Gill. Loved the approach against Shaheen. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 10, 2023

Pakistan earlier chose to bowl first against India after winning the toss.

For this crucial match, Pakistan has started with the same starting lineup. In the meantime, India has made two changes, one of which was compelled when Shreyas Iyer suffered a back spasm just before the toss and will be replaced by KL Rahul. Mohammad Shami has also been replaced by Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad.

The Men in Green are eager to build on their impressive performance in the Asia Cup after defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in their first Super Four encounter.

“We will bowl first. I think there is a bit of moisture, we need to use that. Always, India-Pakistan is high intensity, but we will take it match to match. As a team, we are playing well, we are focused on this one,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said at the toss.

