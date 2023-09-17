Hasan Ali disappointed after being asked to retire from white-ball cricket

Hasan Ali was urged by a user on X to retire from white-ball cricket.

Ali is only 29 and expressed astonishment at the suggestion.

Naseem Shah is expected to miss the ICC World Cup 2023 due to a severe shoulder injury.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali was left feeling let down when he was urged to step away from white-ball cricket on Sunday.

On the social media platform X, a user suggested that if Pakistan required a replacement for the injured Naseem Shah in preparation for the ICC World Cup 2023 next month, they should consider selecting Arshad Iqbal over Hasan Ali.

“Look at the extra bounce he [Arshad Iqbal] gets, hardly bowls bad balls and make batsmen work hard for runs. Hasan to bs ata hi batsmen ko set karny k lia hai [Hasan only helps the batsmen get set on the crease] Please @RealHa55an announce retirement from white ball cricket, humain zalil nahi hona aik or WC ma [we don’t want to get embarrassed in another World Cup],” a user on X tweeted.

In response, Hasan acknowledged that Iqbal is an exceptionally skilled bowler but expressed astonishment at the suggestion that he should retire at such a young age of 29.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provided an update regarding Shah’s shoulder injury on Saturday.

The 20-year-old may be forced to sit out the entire ICC World Cup 2023, set to kick off in India next month, due to a severe shoulder injury.

The damage to Shah’s right shoulder is more severe than initially anticipated, and it is possible that the fast bowler will remain sidelined until the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical team has been monitoring the status of Naseem Shah’s shoulder injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2023. Medical consultations with the experts are underway to provide the best possible care to Naseem,” PCB said in an update.

“The PCB medical panel will decide on the fast bowler’s return to cricket based on further assessments,” the statement added.

During Pakistan’s second match against India at the recent Asia Cup, Naseem left the field during the 46th over on the reserve day designated for that game. Following this incident, the PCB released a statement announcing that the right-arm fast bowler would not be able to participate in the remainder of the tournament.

The PCB is expected to make a final decision once they receive the results of Shah’s additional scans in a few days.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in India, featuring 10 teams competing for the coveted championship at 10 different venues from October 5 to November 19. The tournament opener and the final will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

